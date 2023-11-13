7X Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger's son to play Tim Tebow in latest anthology series featuring Aaron Hernandez: Reports

7X Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, just got a new role as Gators legend Tim Tebow in the latest anthology series featuring Aaron Hernandez. The 30-year-old TV actor has an impressive portfolio of movies and series, including The Grown Ups 2, Stowaway, The Terminal List and his recent role as Golden Boy in the web series Gen V.

Now, Patrick Schwarzenegger will be gearing up as Tim Tebow in Ryan Murphy's first installment of 'American Sports Story' on Fox. The story will focus on the rise and fall of former New England Patriots and Gators TE Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick also took to social media to share a tweet about the exciting opportunity and how he was looking forward to being in the shoes of the Florida Gators ex-star quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Also, pumped to formally announce that I'm playing Tim Tebow in the FX series on Aaron Hernandez. Wild & insane story. Thankful to @ryanmurphy for giving me opportunity & believing in me," Patrick tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Hernandez's story is one that many CFB and NFL fans remember to this day. He spent three seasons with the Florida Gators (2007–2009) when Tim Tebow was the team's quarterback. During the 2008 season, Hernandez and Tebow won the national championship together.

Following his collegiate career, Aaron Hernandez was drafted 113th overall by the Patriots in the 2010 Draft. He was involved in a number of legal issues during his stint in the NFL. But in 2013, after Hernandez was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, the team released him on an immediate basis.

Hernandez was found guilty of murder in the first degree along with five firearm charges in 2015, which led to him being automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole according to the laws of the city of Massachusetts. However, two years later, in 2017, officials found him dead hanging in his prison cell.

Aaron Hernandez and Tim Tebow's national championship season of 2008

Initially, at the start of the 2008 campaign, Hernandez was benched during the season opener for failing a drug test. But he went on to start in 11 games along with Tim Tebow at the starting quarterback position. Hernandez went on to put up 381 receiving yards and 5 receiving TDs for the season.

On the other hand, Tebow put up 2,747 passing yards and 40 TD passes. The Florida Gators went on to finish the season with a 13-1 overall record while being crowned the SEC and national champions.