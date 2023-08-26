Aaron Hernandez's Cause of Death: What happened to the Ex-Florida Tight End?

Aaron Hernandez's beyond-belief cause of death raised a few questions and concerns about his life, the justice system, and his demise in jail.

On April 19, 2017, Hernandez, a once-promising NFL tight end with a $40 million deal, was found dead in his prison cell five days after he was acquitted of a life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Suicide by hanging was declared as the former Florida Gator TE's cause of death.

From his days as a standout undergraduate player at the University of Florida to his time as a member of the New England Patriots, Hernandez's football career has been defined by incredible talent and accomplishment. However, in 2013, when he was arrested and charged with murdering Odin Lloyd, his life took a sharp turn. Hernandez was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being found guilty and given a life sentence.

His death's circumstances raised several questions. As news of his passing circulated in the sports community, it was a stark reminder of how difficult and often depressing life can be, even for those who seem to have it all. Not merely the loss of a football star, Hernandez's death was a heartbreaking reflection of the many facets of the human experience.

How much money did Aaron Hernandez leave his daughter?

In a handwritten suicide note discovered in his cell, Hernandez left a cryptic message for his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, saying, "I told you what was coming indirectly!" and adding in parentheses, "(YOURE RICH)."

While it's unclear how much money he left specifically for his daughter Avielle Janelle Hernandez, she will have access to trust fund money when she turns 25. The fund is valued at $700,000.

Earlier this year, Shayanna was accused of spending money from Avielle's trust fund for personal use. The motions are still pending.

Where did Aaron Hernandez die?

Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell at Lancaster's Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. Many people were left perplexed by his suicide note to his fiancée and references to spiritual ideas.

The note contained love messages for Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez as well as references to the Savage Garden song "I Knew I Loved You." A fellow inmate babbled to the police that Aaron spent a lot of his time smoking synthetic cannabinoids in the last two days.

Despite its nature, state prosecutors are considering the memo as they argue against overturning Hernandez's murder conviction.