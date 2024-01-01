$800,000,000 worth Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson all set to mark his presence on College GameDay in Pasadena during Rose Bowl 2024

As Alabama faces Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the famous personalities already spotted in Pasadena, California, ahead of the game.

The Rock, with a reported net worth of $800 million, was posted on the official X account of ESPN's "College GameDay." He will be appearing as a guest on the show today, along with XFL co-owner Dany Garcia.

Johnson first excelled as a professional wrestler in the WWE before venturing into acting, where he also excelled. Not the one to rest on his laurels, Johnson has also invested in sports as an entrepreneur.

What will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discuss on 'College GameDay'?

As per the announcement by "College GameDay," The Rock and Dany Garcia will be live on the show. The two co-owners of the XFL will “make some big announcements about the newly merged United Football League.”

The XFL was bought by a consortium led by the trio of the Rock, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinals in August 2020. The minor football league was sold for $15 million a few hours before it could go up in auction.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon founded the league. It has twice run into troubled waters with McMahon at the helm before it was purchased by Johnson and his associates in 2020.

On Sunday, Johnson and Garcia were on "NFL on Fox" to announce that the XFL will merge with the rival league, the USFL. The merger will give birth to the United Football League, which is scheduled to kick off on March 30, 2024. The new league's inaugural game will be played between the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions.

The Renegades are the reigning XFL champions, while the Stallions are the reigning champions of the USFL. The idea of uniting the two minor leagues was birthed in September 2023. Garcia explained its importance in a statement:

"As a unified spring league, we are able to deepen our commitment to unlocking and surpassing the dreams of our players, coaches, staff and fans. This league represents continued legacy and evolution, and we look forward to building the universe of spring football."

It is hoped that the merger will usher in an era of stability for spring leagues.