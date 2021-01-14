The Rock - 8 business ventures from the WWE legend

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment spectrum. Though he began his career in football, the transition to pro-wrestling resulted in one of the most illustrious careers in the history of the business.

He didn't only win the biggest championships, but the impact he has had on how WWE became the cultural touchstone it is today is immeasurable.

Owing to his irresistible charisma and mic skills, Hollywood came calling for the Brahama Bull, and his eventual acting career has been immensely successful by every possible metric. From starring in the Fast and Furious franchise to headlining the Jumanji movies, The Rock's acting career is consistently on an upward trajectory with back-to-back box office hits.

Apart from this, The Rock also has various business ventures that have brought him the reputation of being a smart entrepreneur with a sharp business acumen. He has a thorough understanding of the pulse of his fanbase, his consumers, and what they expect from him.

That being said, in this article we will take a look at the business ventures that The Rock runs, or has run, and how successful they have been.

#8 The Rock Clock App

I use @TheRock clock bc if Dwayne Johnson believes in me I can do anything. Even pass my calculus final. Hopefully. #blessmedwayne pic.twitter.com/0ySlbhH5P5 — Mamma Mia Fan Account✨BLM (@radiantlyem) December 14, 2016

Launched back in 2016, The Rock got the idea for this motivational alarm clock after several of his fans expressed their desire to wake as early as 4AM, as he does, and organize their life. The app also helps the users in their fitness regime by setting goals and guiding them in accomplishing them.

The actor-wrestler also used pre-recorded motivational quotes during the fitness sessions.

Apart from this, the clock offers 25 ringtones to wake up to, with all of them curated by The Rock himself. This app is available to all smartphones available on Android and iOS free of cost.

#7 Athleticon (Announced by The Rock and Dany Garcia in 2019)

.@TheRock & I are excited to unveil our first glimpse of @AthleticonATL programming! We created #ATHLETICON to have something for everyone & these expressions of athletics, wellness and entertainment tell our story so well. Click to see what's in store: https://t.co/eXpnMXMoOa pic.twitter.com/zaJsd0TZcA — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) February 12, 2020

The Rock and longtime business partner Dany Garcia announced in 2019 that they would be organizing an event that celebrates wellness, athletics and entertainment. Though it was supposed to take place in October last year in Atlanta, Georgia, the event is on hold for now, but can be expected to be revived once the pandemic fades away.

Athleticon will include guest speakers, panels, performances, interactive sessions, and competitive athletic events. Several reputable names from the movie industry will also likely mark their presence at the convention that is inspired by Comic Cons across the globe. Targeted towards every age-group, the event is being planned as an annual convention, rather than just a one-off.