$879,000 NIL-valued J.J McCarthy has hilarious reaction to Sherrone Moore’s unique announcement while replacing Jim Harbaugh as Michigan HC

J.J. McCarthy achieved the dream of every Michigan Wolverines fan by lifting the national title with the program. He and the then-head coach Jim Harbaugh will surely go down as legends in Ann Arbor. Now, a new era has dawned on the Wolverines, with both McCarthy and Harbaugh not with the program anymore.

The newly appointed Michigan head coach, Sherrone Moore, was seen confirming his promotion to the top job in a video shared by the Wolverines. Moore, who served as the interim head coach for the length of Harbaugh's suspension in 2023, had a unique message for the Michigan faithful. The message left many, including the outgoing quarterback, in splits.

Here is the video shared by the Michigan Wolverines confirming the appointment of Sherrone Moore as the Jim Harbaugh replacement in Ann Arbor.

The $879,000 NIL worth J.J. McCarthy had a hilarious reaction to the video message by Moore. The NFL-bound quarterback used laughing emojis in the comments on Instagram to register his reaction to the unique message.

J.J. McCarthy's reaction to the video.

Moore was the offensive coordinator while McCarthy was the quarterback at Michigan, and both of them became a fearsome duo. The QB also played four games under Moore as the acting head coach and won all of them. He did struggle a bit with his legs in those games, though, something Moore attributed to the team playing tough opposition.

A look at Sherrone Moore, the head coach to take Michigan forward in the post-Jim Harbaugh and J.J McCarthy era

Sherrone Moore has been coaching since 2009 and has been in the Michigan Wolverines setup since 2018, when he joined as the tight ends coach. A series of promotions saw him rise to the role of offensive coordinator and acting head coach before being named as the full-time successor of Jim Harbaugh.

Moore will be the first African-American to get the head coaching job in Ann Arbor and has already proven his credentials with a 4-0 record as the acting head coach in the 2023 season.

His smash-mouth offensive line has been a hit and has made the Wolverines' O-line the most fearsome in the country. The only piece of the puzzle that he would require is a quarterback capable of filling J.J. McCarthy’s shoes.

