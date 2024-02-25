8x Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick's son, Steve, spills the bean on father’s plans for immediate future

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's son, Steve, provided a sneak peek about his father's plans for the future.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach left the Patriots last month after 24 seasons and winning six Lombardi trophies. That led the rumor mill abuzz about the next possible destination for the 71-year-old.

Bill's son, Steve, has spilled the beans on what his father could do next. On the 'Green Light Podcast' along with Chris Long, Steve said that his father would likely be involved in football in some capacity.

"His hobbies would still be to, I would say, critique football. He was excited when I came out here to the Pacific Northwest because he got to evaluate the scheme last year, evaluate the players last year.

"I'm sure he'll come out here at some point to do some stuff. But the guy just loves football, so there's definitely that element."

It looks like Bill Belichick is not looking to transition into a new coaching job anytime soon. He had a glorious time leading the Patriots in the NFL, particularly during the Tom Brady era.

He also hired Steve to his coaching staff in 2012, where he held various positions, including assistant coach (2012-15), safeties coach (2016-18), defensive backs coach (2019) and outside linebackers coach (2020-2023).

After Bill left the Patriots, Steve has also departed the NFL and taken up a new coaching position in college football with the Washington Huskies.

Bill Belichick's son hired as new defensive coordinator of Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies have undergone a drastic coaching change in the offseason.

Their coach Kalen DeBoer took up Nick Saban's position in Alabama, which led to former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch filling up the void. Amid the coaching changes, the Huskies brought in Steve Belichick as their new defensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick's son told Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast about why he left the NFL and enter the CFB sphere with the Huskies.

"There was a couple of things going on, whether it was stay in New England or bounce around a little bit. I worked with Jedd Fisch, the head coach there.

"He was with the Patriots in 2020, coaching the quarterbacks. We got to know each other, then he left and went to Arizona. We kept in touch. He gave me this opportunity, and I'm just running with it."

It will be interesting to see how the Huskies perform in their new season as members of the Big Ten alongside a new coach in Jedd Fisch.

