Where is Bill Belichick now? Steve Belichick provides update on legendary HC after Patriots exit

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprisingly did not land a new gig ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was overlooked by all seven franchises that changed their head coach ahead of the new campaign. Belichick was heavily linked with the Atlanta Falcons, but the team passed on the veteran head coach for Raheem Morris.

Belichick has unsurprisingly been out of the public eye since exiting the Patriots, prompting questions about his whereabouts. His son, former Patriots coach Steve Belichick, revealed details about what his father was up to. During an appearance on the Green Light podcast, he told host Chris Long:

"He's definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it's TV, or hopefully a regular on The Green Light, whatever it may be."

Belichick appeared on ESPN's College GameDay in December and delivered a highly entertaining performance. Steve suggested that his father might enjoy a role as an analyst. He said:

"His hobbies would still be to critique football. So he was excited when I came out here [ to the University of Washington], because he got to evaluate the scheme last year, evaluate the players last year, and I'm sure he'll come out here at some point to do some stuff. The guy just loves football, so there's definitely that element."

While that wasn't a definite answer about the legendary head coach's plans, Steve seems to be nudging TV networks to call him about an analyst role.

Is Bill Belichick retired?

Bill Belichick hasn't officially retired as a coach. When he was asked about his future in January, he said he was looking forward to fulfilling his contract with the New England Patriots if the team allowed him to do so. The veteran head coach had signed a multi-year extension before the 2023 season.

Belichick was interested in coaching in 2024 but will have to wait until at least 2025 to resume his head coaching career. He's 26 wins away from Don Shula's record for most victories and only 14, including playoffs. Belichick was expected to surpass that record, but two straight losing seasons prevented him from achieving the feat.

Belichick will turn 73 before the 2025 NFL season gets underway. He'd be the oldest coach in the league by six years. With teams eyeing younger coaches, he doesn't fit the prototype of a modern NFL coaching hire.

While Belichick hasn't retired, his prospects of returning to the NFL are bleak.