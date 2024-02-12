Washington’s new $50M man Jedd Fisch clears the air on rumors around potential about UCLA move: "I had zero conversation with UCLA nor would I"

Washington Huskies' coach Jedd Fisch has shut down any talk that he interviewed for the UCLA Bruins vacant coaching position.

Fisch was hired by the Huskies earlier this off-season, signing a reported seven-year, $50 million contract.

However, with Kelly resigning as the Bruins head coach, Fisch interviewed for the job, per a report, which he shut down.

"I had zero conversation with UCLA nor would I," Fisch said.

Finally, the UCLA Bruins hired running backs coach DeShaun Foster as their new HC.

Jedd Fisch focused on building off Washington's success

Jedd Fisch took over as the Washington Huskies' new HC after Kalen DeBoer took the job with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fisch was coming off a successful season at Arizona as he led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record, which included a bowl win over Oklahoma.

With Fisch taking the job at Washington, he's focused on building off the success the Huskies have had.

"It is truly an honor to join the University of Washington and do my part in carrying on the tradition of a storied football program and world-class university," said Fisch in a UW release.

"The unbelievable success of the Huskies the last two seasons demonstrates what UW is capable of and I cannot wait to compete for Big Ten and national championships with tremendous young men and an outstanding coaching staff that we will assemble."

The Huskies made it to the national championship game last season but lost to Michigan.

Washington, meanwhile, says Fisch was their top choice to be the Huskies HC:

"We wanted to move quickly but thoroughly, and sought out a coach who would build on our foundation, bring energy to the program, has a track record of success, is an elite recruiter and was someone who young men wanted to play for," Dannen said in a news release.

"We found all of those characteristics and more in Jedd Fisch. It became clear through our conversations that he shares our values and our vision for UW Football, and he is the right coach at the right time."

Washington will open their 2024 football season at home against Weber State on Aug. 31.