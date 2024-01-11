$90 Million commitment for Alabama to hire Clemson’s Dabo Swinney as Nick Saban replacement: Reports

Nick Saban is reportedly set to call it quits on his legendary coaching career after 28 seasons at the collegiate level. Chris Low of ESPN broke the news on Wednesday, tweeting:

"Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama."

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has been considered as one of the Alabama Crimson Tide's top targets to replace Saban.

The two-time national championship-winning coach spent three seasons playing wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, winning one title. He also began his coaching career at Alabama, spending eight seasons on the staff from 1993 through 2000, working in various roles, including graduate assistant, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach.

Swinney, who has spent the past 16 seasons leading the Tigers, reportedly has a $60 million buyout clause in his contract. In a since-deleted tweet, ML Football claimed:

"BREAKING: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney's current contract buyout is $60 million, but there's a clause that if his next coaching destination is Alabama, there's a 1.5x multiplier applied to that amount. So Dabo's buyout would be 90 MILLION DOLLARS to go to his Alma-mater, Alabama"

While Alabama will have unlimited resources in its coaching search to replace Nick Saban, the school would have to pay Clemson $90 million, on top of Swinney's contract. He just completed the second year of a 10-year, $115 million contract with the Tigers.

Swinney has led the program to a 170-43 in his 16 seasons, winning two national titles.

What other candidates are the Alabama Crimson Tide expected to target to replace Nick Saban?

While Nick Saban will be impossible to replace after leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national titles in 17 seasons, the program will need to begin its search for their next coach.

Pete Thamel of ESPN provided a shortlist of coaches that Alabama will likely look to land, tweeting:

"With no likely internal replacements at Alabama, here’s a quick projected target list. Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney, James Franklin, Mike Norvell and Marcus Freeman. All come with complications and big buyouts, as it’s difficult to move entrenched coaches."

While each of the coaches is established, it is unclear if any have an interest in filling the big shoes left behind by Saban. The program could also look to hire a prospective first-time coach such as Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who spent seven seasons on Saban's staff.