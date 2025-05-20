“A fighter”: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie beams with pride as Mario Cristobal gives update on Miami QB’s progress

Carson Beck will play the 2025 college football season in a new environment. After four seasons at Georgia, the quarterback declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December. However, he subsequently opted out and transferred to Miami to continue his college career.

Ad

Beck hasn't been involved with the Hurricanes yet as he recovers from his injury during the SEC championship game. In an interview with Josh Pate, Miami coach Mario Cristobal offered an update on the quarterback's road to full recovery.

“The first part that's really encouraging for us is he's almost at 100 percent,” Cristobal said. “I'm talking maybe a week away from being there. He's been throwing for weeks now. He joins our team on Sunday. There are no limitations for him and he looks great.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This aligns with what the coach told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson during the ACC spring meeting. The confidence remains that he will be available fully during the summer workout

“He’s good to go,” Cristobal told ESPN. “He’s exceeding every benchmark.”

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, was extremely proud of her brother following the words of Mario Cristobal. She reposted a post by CBS Sports and 247Sports on her Instagram story and captioned it with:

Ad

“A fighter. An inspirational. A leader. A role model,” Kylie wrote.

Kylie Beck's Instagram story

Mario Cristobal outlines the similarities and differences between Carson Beck and Cam Ward

Carson Beck was brought in during the winter transfer portal as a replacement for Cam Ward, who transformed the Miami Hurricanes last season and made them a contender in the ACC. Mario Cristobal compared the two quarterbacks in his interview with Josh Pate.

Ad

"He is different than Cam personality-wise, but not from a drive and determination side," Cristobal said. "I think that really hit us strong in that very short process with Carson.

“His knowledge of the game speaks very loudly of a guy who's been prepping his entire life. I also think we brought in a person who has a lot to prove, but more in the sense of winning. More in the sense of team than anything else."

Ad

Cam Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 13 games last season, leading Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and won the Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, and was a Consensus First-team All-American.

Carson Beck is expected to fit into that role and get things going immediately in 2025. With his experience at Georgia, there's confidence that he can do the job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More