AAC commissioner "no longer" interested in West Coast as ACC hunts down Pac-12 teams in the latest conference realignment wave 

The ACC has officially added Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the conference.

For weeks, the three schools were trying to add them but it didn't get enough support. Yet, on Friday, it was formally announced that the Atlantic Coast Conference did vote to add Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the conference starting July 1, 2024.

The news was a bit of a surprise, as it was reported that Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, and NC State wouldn't flip. But, it was revealed NC State did flip and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is excited to add the three schools.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league, " said Aresco. "Cal, SMU and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire campus community, alumni and fans.”

It is the first major addition that the ACC has made in terms of college football realignment, which was much-needed.

However, according to Jim Phillips, the ACC will not be searching for any more schools on the West Coast. Instead, the conference will look to add teams that make more sense geographically for the ACC.

"AAC commissioner Mike Aresco in statement says league will no longer "look westward" for expansion candidates and instead focus on "on schools that allow for sensible and sustainable competition and student-athlete well-being within our strong geographic footprint."

Although the ACC won't add any more teams from the West Coast, adding Stanford and Cal will allow the conference to have a late-night game and expand its fanbase.

Who else might the ACC look to add?

With ACC commissioner Jim Phillips saying the conference is done looking westward, many fans were now wondering who the conference would look to add.

On paper, many ACC fans thought the conference would go and add Washington State and Oregon State as well, who are the only two remaining Pac-12 teams. But, as Phillips said, that is no longer on the table.

As of right now, it's uncertain who else the ACC would be looking to add, or if they are even looking after three more schools.

But, after weeks of trying, Stanford, Cal and SMU are finally in the ACC.

