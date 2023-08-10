AAC enters poaching contest, eying all 4 Pac-12 schools amid rumors of possible ACC merger: Reports

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) is the latest conference that's reportedly interested in adding the four remaining Pac-12 schools.

The Pac-12 has been decimated due to college realignment. In the last year, eight schools have left, while in the last few weeks, six have announced their departure.

The news has shocked the college football landscape, and since then, conferences have been looking to add the remaining four Pac-12 schools. Although the big conferences are the ones interested, according to reports, the AAC is the latest conference to express interest in adding the remaining four Pac-12 teams.

If the AAC can add Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State, it would be a big boost to the conference.

The AAC has 14 teams, so making it 18 could add more in-conference games while also adding a new time zone, which would help their TV deal, as the conference could add a late night game.

AAC hasn't publicly talked about expansion

Although reports have indicated that the AAC is interested in the four remaining Pac-12 teams, the conference hasn't come out publicly and said that they are interested.

Instead, all the reports are through anonymous sources, as it's reportedly in early discussions between the AAC and the remaining four schools.

However, with the AAC being a Group of Five conference, it's uncertain if the Pac-12 teams would join a Group of Five conference when Power Five conferences are interested in them. Nevertheless, there's no question that Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State will have options if they're going to leave the Pac-12.

Will the Pac-12 be able to stay together?

After the Pac-12 was down to four teams, the conference released a statement saying that they would look to expand and keep the conference together:

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

However, recently, both Stanford and Cal released statements that they both would look at their future and explore the possibility of realignment.

If the Pac-12 is going to remain a conference, merging with the Mountain West Conference seems likely. However, it's clear that the Pac-12 wants to remain a conference despite losing eight of its 12 members.

