"Absolute best time of year": Fans fired up with Kalen DeBoer-led Alabama's spring practice

Kalen DeBoer had an underwhelming debut season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was brought in as a replacement after Nick Saban announced his retirement last year. DeBoer ended his debut season with a 9-3 record, the first instance in 16 seasons when Alabama managed less than ten wins. DeBoer had led the Washington Huskies to an undefeated Pac-12 title and the national championship final in 2023, where they unfortunately lost to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer is now putting in the work to seek redemption this upcoming season. On Friday, Alabama football's social media handles shared clips of their recent spring practice. In the videos, we see the players sweating it out on the field during different workouts and drills.

Several top players have left the program in the portal and declared for the NFL draft after the 2024 season. Thus, the ongoing spring practices will give DeBoer a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of his revamped roster.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their fired-up reactions to the team's spring practice and express their excitement for the upcoming season.

"Absolute best time of the year. Basketball wrapping up, MLB kicking off, and Bama football tweeting out teasers," one fan commented.

"Boy I can't wait," another fan said.

"Roll Tide Roll," this fan wrote.

"Rolltide Bama fam," one fan said.

A few others reacted to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson's performance during spring practice.

Ad

"Ty throwing darts," this fan commented.

"Ty throw for 3 TDs btw," another fan stated.

One of the positions that the Crimson Tide needs to address for the upcoming season is the quarterback position. Jalen Milroe has declared for the 2025 NFL draft after two seasons as the team's starting quarterback.

Kalen DeBoer has to choose between three options: Ty Simpson, five-star prospect Keelon Russell and Washington transfer Austin Mack. The Alabama head coach talked about his assessment of the quarterbacks during spring practice.

Ad

"They all bring something a little different to the table," DeBoer said. "I think they are all learning from each other, and taking something from each of their game and applying it to theirs."

Kalen DeBoer heaps praise on the Alabama wide receiver for their offseason development

The Crimson Tide retained wide receivers Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams for their 2025 campaign. Both of them played a crucial role in the offense last season.

Ad

On Thursday, DeBoer was questioned about which position on his team showed significant improvement. He replied by giving the wide receivers the credit.

"I think the group that is coming along and different than what we had last year was the receiving corps," DeBoer said. "And I know some of those guys are the same guys, but I think the depth of them, of that group is certainly evident. Today, they made more of those plays and were very consistent.

Germie Bernard recorded 794 yards and two TDs receiving last season. On the other hand, Ryan Williams tallied a total of 865 yards and eight TDs receiving, despite the inconsistencies from Jalen Milroe on the field. This year, Kalen DeBoer is expecting more from them under a new starting quarterback. After spring practice, the Crimson Tide will hold its highly anticipated A-Day on April 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!