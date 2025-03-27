Seven-time national champ Nick Saban's retirement announcement after the 2023 season shocked the college football world and triggered concern about the program's future, as stepping into Saban's shoes isn't easy.

While names like Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian and Dabo Swinney were up in the air, then-Washington coach Kalen DeBoer took up the challenge of continuing Saban's legacy. Although Alabama fans had high hopes for DeBoer, his first season ended with a 9-4 record, despite being ranked No. 1 during the year.

Now, in his second year, he gave fans insight into his vision for the program as spring practice has begun and the 2025 season approaches.

"Year 2 points just feel different, right?" DeBoer said. "You know the guys. You understand now and have gone through experiences together. They know where you're coming from when you come to them, good or bad, and you know what they've been through and what they're experiencing.

"So, I think a lot of it is just the next step of the relationships leading to the passion coming out, and the expectations for myself and our staff aren't changing. It's just that, especially after a season like last year, we have another level of hunger to make sure we get back to where we expect. It's there's been a joy out there because the guys know where I come from."

CFB analyst weighs in on the pressure faced by Kalen DeBoer in 2025

When Kalen DeBoer took over the Alabama program, with an overall record of 104-12 at the time, many analysts considered him a home run and a perfect candidate for the job.

However, seeing the Crimson Tide struggle even with weapons like Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams, it is fair to say that DeBoer will be facing the spotlight in 2025 to turn things around.

Analyst Spencer McLaughlin said that Kalen DeBoer has to at least secure 10 wins in 2025 or else Alabama fans might start expressing their frustration even more loudly.

