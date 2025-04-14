"Absolute monster": CFB fans hyped up with Cam Skattebo's latest NFL team visits

Cam Skattebo will visit two NFL teams this week ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X that the running back will meet with two franchises from the 30 he's already visited. Rapoport noted that the former Arizona State Sun Devils star has spoken with teams like the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

"Arizona St RB Cam Skattebo, who has two final Top 30 visits this week, has already visited the #AZCardinals, #Browns, and #Giants. A big-time name in a stellar group of backs," Rapoport tweeted.

Fans have responded to Rapoport's tweet and are excited about the running back's potential in the NFL.

"Absolute monster," a fan wrote.

"A versatile RB prospect," another fan commented.

"I think he will be a really good addition to any team.," a third fan replied.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Cam's got that dawg in him for sure," a fan posted.

"A perfect fit for Pittsburgh," another fan commented.

"This kid is the same size as Christian McCaffrey! He's got intangibles that a scout can't write on paper. And the Valley loves him! Anyone that lives here and says they don't is a f***ing liar or don't really live here," one fan wrote.

The former Arizona State star joins a talented draft class that includes 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty. Skattebo hopes his performance in his last season with the Sun Devils will attract an NFL team's attention early.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has projected that the RB prospect will be selected in the fourth round.

Cam Skattebo's final season with Arizona State Sun Devils

Last season, Cam Skattebo helped his team finish with an 11-3 record and win the Big 12 Championship. He led Arizona State in rushing yards with 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. The running back was also second in the league in rushing yards. He fell short of Jeanty, who had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns.

One of his best performances of last year was the Sun Devils' 49-7 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 30. He finished with 21 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

On Jan. 1, the RB played his last game with the Sun Devils in a 39-31 double overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl. Skattebo had an impressive showing, with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed versatility on offense by achieving eight receptions for 99 yards.

Despite the loss to the Texans, the Arizona State star's performance raised his stock in the upcoming draft. He could be the second running back in the 2025 class to be selected after Jeanty.

