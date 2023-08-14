ACC has 3 potential reasons for not adding Stanford and Cal ahead of the 2023 season

A recent report has disclosed that the ACC has three reasons not to add Stanford and Cal to the conference.

With the Pac-12's future uncertain, Stanford and Cal have released statements saying they will explore their future.

Many CFB insiders expected Stanford and Cal to join the ACC. However, it was recently revealed the conference didn't get enough support to add the schools.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Athletic report lists three main reasons the ACC isn't interested in California and Stanford.

Expand Tweet

"Cal and Stanford are attractive to ACC school presidents for their academics and excellence in Olympic sports. However, athletic directors in the ACC are not enthralled with the Pac-12 for factors that include football performance, finances and West Coast travel.

"Additionally, and most importantly, neither Cal nor Stanford is seen as a major financial boon to the ACC," Washnington-based college reporter Jim Williams tweeted.

As per the report, Stanford and Cal have struggled in football as of late, which is why some Atlantic Coast Conference athletic directors aren't interested in adding them. Having to fly out to the West Coast frequently would also be an added cost to some schools.

The conference also believes the two programs won't add much to it financially. The report also adds, however, that California and Stanford's academics and excellence in Olympic sports are attractive to ACC school presidents.

Will the ACC eventually add Stanford and Cal?

It seems unlikely that either Stanford or California will join the ACC.

According to reports, Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson and NC State oppose the schools joining the conference. Those four no-votes are holding up a potential ACC expansion.

As long as FSU, Clemson, UNC and NC State stay committed to not letting Stanford and Cal into the Atlantic Coast Conference, the conference won't add any new teams, which is no doubt disappointing for fans.

What are the next steps for Stanford and Cal with joining the ACC unlikely?

With Stanford and Cal likely not joining the ACC, what the future holds for the schools is unclear now.

There is a chance Stanford and Cal could remain in the Pac-12 and hope the conference adds some teams. There are some reports that the conference could merge with the Mountain West Conference, but Stanford's head coach Troy Taylor has made it clear they are committed to playing Power Five football.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here. They want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

Stanford and Cal are staying in the Pac-12 for now, but how long remains to be seen.

Poll : Are you surprised Stanford and Cal won't join the ACC? Yes No 0 votes