ACC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 1 College Football

The big ACC football games this weekend are sure to get the fans pumped up, with several big-name schools taking the field. A good number of them look to get off to strong starts this season, as it could be indicative of how well they could do as the year goes on.

That said, here are the scheduled ACC football games this weekend. Who do you think will be winning?

ACC football games this weekend

For Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 2 and 3), here are the games you can catch:

September 2, Saturday

GAME TIME CHANNEL NIU at Boston College 12 p.m. ACCN Virginia vs. 12 Tennessee (in Nashville, TN) 12 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 Wofford at Pitt 3:30 p.m. ACCN Colgate at Syracuse 4 p.m. ACCNX/ESPN+ 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) 7:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ACCN

September 3, Sunday

GAME TIME CHANNEL 5 LSU vs. 8 Florida State (in Orlando, FL) 7:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3

The matchups can be live-streamed on ESPN and ACC Network on Sling.

Which games are a must-watch?

Well, which games aren't a must-watch in this schedule? These ACC football games for this weekend have a lot riding on them, even though it's still way too early in the season. And there are several reasons why.

The game between the Vols and the Cavaliers might be a little forgettable if you're a Tennessee fan, as experts believe it's going to be a walk-off against one of the weaker ACC teams.

Then, there's the game between North and South Carolina. Highly touted Tar Heels QB Drake Maye looks to lead his team against a Gamecocks team that finished last season extremely hot.

If you remember, South Carolina managed to beat Tennessee and Clemson to end 2022, wherein QB Spencer Rattler played his best ball of last year. UNC is not as hot, finishing last season with four straight losses.

Finally, we got the LSU Tigers visiting the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando. As the unanimous biggest game of the weekend, LSU is picked to beat the 'Noles, though not by much.

That's because the Tigers will be missing a key defensive asset in Maason Smith. The team is also expected to bring several new starters into the fold. Either way, FSU's offense looks to lock horns with LSU's attack, and it's likely to be a close game.

These are the must-watch ACC football games this weekend. Who you got?