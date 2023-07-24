2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Can Josh Heupel and his men elevate the brand value of the SEC? Marquee matchups and playoff predictions

The 2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule looks like a tough go of things in the Southeastern Conference. With the violations from the program a handful of years ago, people forget this Tennessee team won 11 games last season.

Let's look at the 2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule to determine how well the program will do and if they can make the playoffs this season.

Sept. 2 vs. Virginia

Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay

Sept. 16 at Florida

Sept. 23 vs. UTSA

Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 21 at Alabama

Oct. 28 at Kentucky

Nov. 4 vs. UConn

Nov. 11 at Missouri

Nov. 18 vs. Georgia

Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt

What are some of the marquee matchups of the 2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule?

Tennessee Spring Football Game

The 2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule can be a bit of a gauntlet this season with some of their opponents. The Volunteers have a huge matchup on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 21.

These are two of the best teams in the entire conference, but both teams have an inexperienced quarterback under center in terms of in-game snaps.

One of the biggest marquee matchups in the entire SEC will be in the penultimate week of the regular season as the Georgia Bulldogs make their way to Neyland Stadium to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Nov. 18 matchup can have a massive effect on the top of the SEC East Division as Georgia is the back-to-back national champions. Only one team from the division can make the SEC Championship Game, so the Vols vs. Bulldogs contest should be interesting.

The Bulldogs also lost 15 players from last year's championship team to the NFL draft, so there's a chance they will lose some games this year.

The rest of the 2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule has matchups that the program should dominate throughout the season.

Can the Tennessee Volunteers figure out how to make the College Football Playoff?

The 2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule seems too challenging for the program and Josh Heupel to wind up in the SEC Championship Game. It is difficult to imagine the Volunteers making the College Football Playoff if they do not end up in the conference championship game.

The Georgia Bulldogs have an easy schedule, and with this season being the final one of divisions for the SEC, it will be a long shot that the Vols overthrow them. All in all, expect the Tennessee Volunteers to miss the College Football Playoff.

Do you believe the Tennessee Volunteers can make the 2023 College Football Playoff? Lets us know in the comments section below.

