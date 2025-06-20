"Adding an L to his name": CFB fans thrash No. 1 RB Savion Hiter as he heads to Josh Huepel's Tennessee

After wrapping up his official visit with Sherron Moore's Wolverines, No. 1 running back Savion Hiter is headed to Josh Huepel's Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. The 5-foot-11.5 recruit narrowed down his list to four schools, with Georgia and Ohio State in the mix as well. However, Michigan and Tennessee have emerged as strong contenders to land the five-star prospect.

But, as Hiter heads to Knoxville, some college football fans are not thrilled.

"If he goes to Tennesee I am adding an L to his name so f***ing fast," a fan commented.

"Go to Tennessee and win nothing," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, others supported Hiter's leaning toward the Vols.

"Tennessee could strike gold with Savion Hiter," a fan wrote.

The recruiting circuit is anticipating Hiter's decision, and NIL factors have emerged as one of the key players. On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported about Hiter's projected NIL value as a freshman.

"Hiter is also expected to be the highest-paid running back in the cycle," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "Depending on which school the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County five-star settles on, he is expected to sign a financial package worth $600,000 to $800,000 in Year One."

On Friday, VolQuest's Brent Hubbs gave fresh insights on Hiter's recruitment, reiterating that Michigan and Tennessee are the strong contenders. He further pointed out the money muscle but shared that the money factor might become redundant as both schools would be eager to offer him NIL deals with similar figures.

"So, it'll get back to a little old school recruiting for him at the end." Hubbs said on "104-5 The Zone" podcast. "Because, again, I think, financially, I don't think anybody's going to be significantly ahead of the other school because of how talented he is. So, it'll comeback to relationships and comfort."

Is Sherron Moore's Michigan a strong contender to land Savion Hiter?

After losing running back Javian Osbourne to Notre Dame, the Michigan Wolverines are eager to land Savion Hiter. Last week, Hiter dropped by Ann Arbor for an official visit, which concluded with an iconic photoshoot with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Pete Nakos' reported that during his recruitment, Hiter had consulted King Konsulting and Adam McCann of Jordan Sports Group, who has a strong working relationship with Michigan general manager Sean Magee.

"He (Hiter) fits their Michigan Man puzzle. I think he screams everything they want out of a kid and family," McCann said via On3.

Moreover, they are further pitching him to the MPower program, which consists of internships and outside sponsorship deals.

On3's Michigan recruiting reporter, EJ Holland, also reflected on the possibility of Hiter playing for Sherron Moore:

"I think just the fit at Michigan, the Wolverines history of feeding their running backs, of keeping their backs fresh, having a great road."

Hiter is the No. 1-ranked running back in the Class of 2026 and in Virginia. Nationally, he holds the No. 11 rank, according to On3 Industry Rankings.

