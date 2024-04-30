"Admitting to tampering is crazy coach" "the GOAT": CFB world reacts to Nick Saban's honest revelation on live TV during NFL Draft 2024 coverage

Nick Saban caused a storm in the college football world after his appearance on ABC’s NFL draft coverage. The legendary Alabama coach was speaking after Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round. During the live broadcast, the 72-year-old said that he tried to get Mitchell from the transfer portal, bringing up tampering allegations.

Coach Saban retired from the head coaching role in Tuscaloosa in January after spending 17 years with the Crimson Tide, where he got many great players to commit and play for him at Alabama. But according to his own admission, Mitchell was the one player he wanted but could never get.

"He was our No. 1 guy in the portal last year to try to get him to come out of the portal, and he would never get in the portal,” Saban was quoted as having said on the broadcast.

The college football world didn't seem to take it well. Fans alleged that the seven-time national champion coach admitted to tampering with a player, something NCAA rules don't allow. Here are a few reactions to the news:

"Its hilarious how bro just dropped that they were tampering on live tv. the goat," a fan wrote.

“How is that not an admission of tampering during a period that is not closed,” a fan asked.

But other fans thought this was Nick Saban's way to heap praise on the 22-year-old talent from the Toledo Rockets. Others were also of the opinion that Nick Saban and his coaching staff were simply keeping a close eye on the transfer portal.

“He was basically saying if this guy enters the portal, he’s our #1 guy to go get, but he never went in. How is having a plan and scouting good players tampering?” another fan defended Saban.

“He did not say dude was contacted, more like Saban team was keeping close eye on the portal (as he should) everyone else does it too,” a fan said on the issue.

One way that could have made a Nick Saban comeback possible

Nick Saban's retirement came as a shock to the college football world. More so because he had just led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff, narrowly losing the semifinal to eventual champions Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

During his appearance on ABC for 2024 NFL draft coverage, the legendary coach revealed that there was one scenario where he would have considered coming back for another season in Tuscaloosa.

Five Alabama stars were drafted into the NFL in the first two rounds of the 2024 draft. According to Saban, if they were coming back to play for the Crimson Tide, he would have come back to coach them.

Nick Saban has left a lasting legacy in college football and will be remembered for years to come. It remains to be seen how far the tampering allegations against him go, but as of now, there's no evidence to prove any of them.