After ACC voted against Stanford and California, exploring the potential landing spots for the remaining Pac-12 schools

The ACC has been in discussion about expansion but it seems that the Atlantic Coast Conference is not interested in either Stanford or California joining. College football insider Jim Williams tweeted the following about the ACC voting on a possible expansion.

"Correction - The ACC voted no to vote on the adding of Stanford and Cal. - To be continued - Sorry for the mix up."

There is the belief that those two schools are the holdup, meaning that the ACC would be open to Oregon State and Washington State joining. Let's take a deeper dive into each of the four universities and discuss what is the likeliest landing spot for each program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon State and Washington State: ACC

Just because the Atlantic Coast Conference doesn't want to add either Stanford or California does not mean they are against all of the Pac-12 teams. The conference feels like a great fit as long as the two programs decide they want to travel across the country for a majority of their road games.

This would be the way for the expansion of another Power Five conference that has had some issues trying to keep itself together. This would at least show the universities that there is some growth and at worst, would be a home for Oregon State and Washington State that has some stability.

The conference has a media rights deal that lasts until 2036 which is a lot more security than the Pac-12 currently has.

California and Stanford: Mountain West

The Mountain West Conference feels like they are interested in some expansion of their own. They are in the midst of a battle with the San Diego State Aztecs so having some cushion in case they leave next year would be sufficient. The Atlantic Coast Conference does not want the two programs. Hence, that is out of the question.

The Mountain West would be very similar to what the Pac-12 was as the traveling is all in the western United States. The only issue would be the difference in revenue generated by the universities. California and Stanford do not feel like Power Five programs and this would get them to more suitable competition for their major athletic programs.

The most likely situation is the now-deemed Pac-4 will be split up unless a conference like the American Athletic Conference wants to add all four teams. The end of the Pac-12 officially seems to be coming closer and closer every day.