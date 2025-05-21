After College Football wins first Emmy in 45 years, SEC Commissioner pens heartfelt celebratory message

The Sports Emmys were on Tuesday and the SEC college football division received a prestigious honor. "College Football - SEC on ABC" won the Emmy in the "Outstanding Live Series" category. It was the first time in 45 years that college football had won the Emmy in the category.
"Congratulations to the ESPN CFB team on their 2025 Sports Emmys win for 'Outstanding Live Series' for 'SEC on ABC.' While '24 was the franchise's rookie season, this is ESPN's 9th win & 4th consecutive victory in this category. The 1st time in 45 yrs CFB has won the category!"
Shortly after it was announced that the SEC college football broadcasting team received this award, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wrote a heartfelt celebratory message on X.
"For the FIRST TIME in 45 years…College Football won an Emmy in the “Outstanding Live Series” category…and it just so happens to be the “SEC on ABC!” It just means more and GREAT WORK by everyone involved!!"
Greg Sankey has been the commissioner of the SEC since 2015. He previously worked for the SEC for 13 years in various positions under his predecessor, Mike Slive.
"SEC on ABC" is not the only program to win as ESPN has a big night at the Sports Emmys
"SEC on ABC" was not the only ESPN program to win on Tuesday. The sports broadcasting behemoth had plenty of success at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday night. In total, ESPN won 13 Emmys in various categories.
"SEC on ABC's" win in the Outstanding Live Series category was one of the most significant wins because it was the first year the program was running. It was also ESPN's fourth consecutive win in the category.
Other big wins for ESPN include "College GameDay" winning the Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly. This was the 15th Emmy win for the decorated college football show. Additionally, NFL Live received its first Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show.
The SEC also celebrated as former Alabama head coach Nick Saban received his first Emmy win in his debut season as a broadcaster. After retiring from coaching in 2023, Saban joined "College GameDay" as one of its weekly hosts. Saban was an instant success and won the Emmy for Emerging On-Air Talent.
Overall, ESPN has been hugely successful at the Sports Emmy Awards in 38 years of eligibility, winning 267 awards in that time.
