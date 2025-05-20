After finding an unattended phone, Oregon QB Dante Moore makes a unique gesture for Ducks coach

During practice, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had fun with associate head strength coach Anthony Kincy. On Monday, Kincy shared a video of Moore using his phone on his Instagram stories. The quarterback claimed he didn't know whose phone it was, but wanted to prank the owner.

"Aye, whoever phone this is right here, I'm just going to grab it," Moore said. "I don't really care, but today's going to be a great day. We're about to bring that energy. Bring that juice. So, whoever sees this video, make sure you have a great day. Make sure you smile. Bye."

Moore hopes to be coach Dan Lanning's QB1 this upcoming season. The Ducks lost Dillon Gabriel, who led the team to a 13-1 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff last year. Gabriel finished his senior year with 326 completions for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Cleveland Browns selected the former Oregon quarterback in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Oregon fans expect Lanning to make Moore the new starter and potentially lead the team to another playoff appearance. Moore was the second-string backup behind Gabriel, completing seven passes for 49 yards. Moore also has experience playing for the UCLA Bruins in the 2023 season with 114 completions for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman.

Lanning has other quarterback options to compete for the starting role, including freshman Akili Smith Jr. However, Moore has the advantage of having more experience, which may allow the coach to trust him to lead the team than his peers.

Oregon Ducks offense for the 2025 season

Aside from Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning has lost several key players from their offensive side who entered the NFL. One of them is running back Jordan James. The San Francisco 49ers selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Last year, James led the team in rushing yards with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Oregon Ducks were able to retain Noah Whittington for his senior year. Whittington was second in rushing yards for the team last season, with 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns.

Lanning also lost Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL, who were key wide receivers last season. The coach will have wide receiver Evan Stewart returning for his senior year to have a bigger role in the offense. Stewart had the third-most receiving yards for the Ducks with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

Along with Dante Moore, Oregon fans are hopeful the new roster can compete for a national championship next year.

