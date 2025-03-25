After Miami Pro Day, Cam Ward reveals biggest reason behind his transition from FCS to Miami

Cam Ward has endured a lot on his way to where he is now. Being a player from an FCS school who makes an FBS transition and leads the program to become a top prospect in the NFL draft eventually takes a lot of grit and courage.

While speaking to reporters after 2025 Miami Pro Day on Monday, Ward opened up about his decision to leave an FCS school and make a transition. It was a bold and well-orchestrated plan.

Heading into college football, Cam Ward was clear about his plans. He wants to get drafted as one of the top picks and go pro. And to do that, being in the FCS is not very convenient. Hence, he left Incarnate Word after two seasons and transferred to Washington State.

Similarly, two more years with the Cougars helped him get a taste of Power 5, and eventually, he took a leap of faith by joining the Miami Hurricanes.

"I think all I needed was a chance to play in a quarterback-driven system," he said to the reporters on Monday per ESPN. "Former Incarnate Word coach Eric Morris gave me the opportunity and I just think I always carry myself that type of way. But then also it comes to a level you have to play at.

"A lot of people won't take a No. 1 overall player from the FCS ... it comes from the Power 5 level. So, I just think every year I've gotten better and it ultimately led to me being in consideration,” he added.

Cam Ward looks forward to getting a good pro deal at the NFL draft. (Credits: IMAGN)

In 2024, Ward recorded 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions. His QBR rating of 88.7 ranks him second overall, per ESPN.

Cam Ward could be a top 3 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Looking at the current draft order, all projections point towards Cam Ward being picked by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 overall pick. However, there are still uncertainties looming around his destination. The Cleveland Browns - who hold the No. 2 overall pick - and the New York Giants - who possess the No. 3 pick - need a quarterback.

While the Giants have settled by signing Jameis Winston, they haven't found a permanent fix to their ongoing quarterback woes.

Building a roster around Ward could be a long-term goal for any team willing to bet on him. The way he has showcased his skills at college, it wouldn't be a surprise if the franchise picking him shows up in the Super Bowl two years from now.

