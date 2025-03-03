  • home icon
  • College Football
  • After NFL Combine snub, Shilo Sanders runs fastest 40 in pursuit of Colorado's Pro Day showdown

After NFL Combine snub, Shilo Sanders runs fastest 40 in pursuit of Colorado's Pro Day showdown

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 03, 2025 05:40 GMT
Shilo Sanders runs fastest 40. (Image credits: Imagn)
Shilo Sanders runs fastest 40. (Image credits: Imagn)

Shilo Sanders, determined to boost his NFL Draft stock, is making headlines after being left off the NFL Scouting Combine invite list. In a video shared on his YouTube channel Sunday, the Colorado Buffaloes safety worked hard on his speed, running his fastest 40-yard dash while training for Colorado’s Pro Day.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To ensure accuracy, he hired official Combine timers to verify his times.

"I didn't get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me," he said.
Ad

Despite a history of injuries, including a shoulder issue that has raised concerns about his durability as a potential Day 2 pick, Sanders remains relentless in his pursuit of an NFL roster spot. His training at Colorado’s facilities is focused on refining his speed and overall athleticism.

The NFL recently announced its official list of 329 Scouting Combine participants for 2025, sparking debate over notable omissions. Among them, Sanders stands out as one of the most surprising snubs.

Ad

Still, Sanders isn’t letting the setback define his journey - he’s pushing forward, determined to impress all 32 NFL teams ahead of the April draft.

Also Read: "I'm sorry Coach Prime": Shilo Sanders replaces Deion Sanders' iconic cleats with another Nike shoe to achieve his goal

Fans' reactions as Shilo Sanders brings the Combine to Boulder

College football fans reacted as Shilo Sanders brings the Combine to Boulder, running his first timed 40-yard dash. One fan on X wrote:

Ad
“Lol everyone hates training Shilo. Even coach telling him he needs to focus on lock in.”
Ad
“No invite to the draft, ain’t getting picked on draft day. #legendary,” another wrote.
“4.5 probably,” one commented.

While other fans wrote:

“We are rooting for you Shilo!! Keep your head up!!,” one wrote.
“Dude was moving,” another wrote.
“Shilo moving fast af,” one fan wrote.

Sanders' 2024 season stats are 45 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 passes defended.

Also Read: "Get out": When Coach Prime kicked out son Shilo Sanders for "lagging" during Colorado's practice session

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी