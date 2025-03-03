After NFL Combine snub, Shilo Sanders runs fastest 40 in pursuit of Colorado's Pro Day showdown

Shilo Sanders, determined to boost his NFL Draft stock, is making headlines after being left off the NFL Scouting Combine invite list. In a video shared on his YouTube channel Sunday, the Colorado Buffaloes safety worked hard on his speed, running his fastest 40-yard dash while training for Colorado’s Pro Day.

To ensure accuracy, he hired official Combine timers to verify his times.

"I didn't get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me," he said.

Despite a history of injuries, including a shoulder issue that has raised concerns about his durability as a potential Day 2 pick, Sanders remains relentless in his pursuit of an NFL roster spot. His training at Colorado’s facilities is focused on refining his speed and overall athleticism.

The NFL recently announced its official list of 329 Scouting Combine participants for 2025, sparking debate over notable omissions. Among them, Sanders stands out as one of the most surprising snubs.

Still, Sanders isn’t letting the setback define his journey - he’s pushing forward, determined to impress all 32 NFL teams ahead of the April draft.

Fans' reactions as Shilo Sanders brings the Combine to Boulder

College football fans reacted as Shilo Sanders brings the Combine to Boulder, running his first timed 40-yard dash. One fan on X wrote:

“Lol everyone hates training Shilo. Even coach telling him he needs to focus on lock in.”

“No invite to the draft, ain’t getting picked on draft day. #legendary,” another wrote.

While other fans wrote:

“We are rooting for you Shilo!! Keep your head up!!,” one wrote.

“Dude was moving,” another wrote.

“Shilo moving fast af,” one fan wrote.

Sanders' 2024 season stats are 45 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 passes defended.

