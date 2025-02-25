"I'm sorry Coach Prime": Shilo Sanders replaces Deion Sanders' iconic cleats with another Nike shoe to achieve his goal

Shilo Sanders is an NFL hopeful. His path to the professional level is not as straightforward as his younger brother, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Shilo must showcase his fundamentals to convince a team to invest a draft pick in him.

Shilo Sanders posted a video on his YouTube on Tuesday showing him preparing to run the 40-yard dash. He changed into soccer-style cleats to run the 40 because his father's footwear wasn't as suitable for sprinting.

"I'm sorry Coach Prime, but I gotta run a 4.4, alright?" Shilo Sanders said.

"They need to make a low version of these," Sanders continued as he changed. "Those are what I get my hitting power from."

Comments begin at 6:35

What do people think of Shilo Sanders and his NFL chances?

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has admitted that his older son, Shilo, will have to work harder to get to the NFL than Shedeur, who figures to be one of the earliest players drafted in April. Coach Prime praised Shilo's work ethic on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast last month.

"Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go, you know, whatever round that's gonna be," Coach Prime said.. "But, he's always had it tough. ... He's resilient, though, so God has always worked with him that way. He's gonna have to really go get it. But, I like that."

Shannon Sharpe, who much like Coach Prime is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, had his own thoughts on Shilo Sanders last month.

"We know Shedeur is gonnna have a high grade," Sharpe said on his podcast with Chad Johnson, "Nightcap." "What type of grade is Shilo going to have? Does he have a third-round, fourth-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round grade? Free agent? That's the question."

The older Sanders isn't regarded as highly as Georgia's Malaki Starks, USC's Kamari Ramsey, Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr., Iowa's Sebastian Castro and Ohio State's Lathan Ransom.

Shilo has dealt with naysayers since not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which is taking place this week in Indianapolis. Some have told him to give up on football and start a career in content creation, much like his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who runs Well Off Media.

"Got a new camera," Shilo said in a video on that page. "Everybody is like 'Time to pick up the camera. You didn't get invited to the combine, time to pick up the camera like your brother.' Bro, if you all knew how much Bucky makes, y'all wouldn't be saying that because that is actually a solid career."

Shilo will hold off on that, however, as he works toward getting the NFL and proving doubters wrong.

