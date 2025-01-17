Shilo Sanders set to follow brother Shedeur's footsteps as he gives details of upcoming collaboration with Colorado star

Shilo Sanders isn't as well-known as his younger brother, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, with the Buffaloes' defensive backfield teammate Ben Finneseth, Shilo will be giving himself another platform to boost himself up.

The news was revealed on a YouTube video from Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media on Wednesday.

"Great content," Finneseth said about his channel (ben.finneseth). "Some of the best content." (Timestamp 2:01)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The camera panned to Shilo Sanders as he began talking about what the two might have in store for fans. Shilo is headed to the NFL Draft in April after two seasons in Boulder.

"Buddy, your best content is yet to come," Shilo said. "Because me and Ben are gonna team up."

Finneseth then revealed that their first podcast is set to drop soon. Shilo is not the first to take the podcast route as Shedeur Sanders has been talking to fans with his "2Legendary" podcast since July 2024.

Finneseth has 18 career tackles for Colorado. He helped with a pair of stops in the Buffaloes' 36-14 Alamo Bowl loss to BYU on Dec. 28.

Finneseth's YouTube channel, which has 24 videos posted, has 6,280 subscribers or so. His most-watched post, of the day-in-the-life variety, has a thumbnail of him mimicking a picture of his coach, Deion Sanders when he played for the Dallas Cowboys. He has a few other videos that give fans a glimpse into what it's like to play for the Buffaloes.

What to expect from Shilo Sanders going forward

Shilo Sanders' draft stock isn't all that clear just yet. Shedeur, on the other hand, is likely to be taken early in the draft. Both have benefitted from their time in Boulder with their father, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime.

Shilo Sanders spent the first two seasons of his college football journey at South Carolina, totaling 34 tackles, a pass defended, and a fumble recovery as a Gamecock. He then transferred to Jackson State after Coach Prime decided to test the college coaching ranks. The father-son duo relocated to Colorado after a few seasons with the Tigers.

It's possible Shilo Sanders is scooped up by a team in the later rounds unless maybe Coach Prime decides to make the move to the NFL to coach — either for the Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, or another interested franchise.

Deion Sanders has gone on record, most notably last week on "Good Morning America," to say that the only instance in which he'd leave Boulder is to coach his sons on the next level. That being the case, Shilo would almost certainly end up alongside his father as he adjusts to the rigors of football's toughest landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback