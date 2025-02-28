"Get out": When Coach Prime kicked out son Shilo Sanders for "lagging" during Colorado's practice session

Deion Sanders, known as Coach Prime, didn't build his Colorado program in a day. When he took over the Buffaloes, they were coming off a 1-11 season under previous head coach Karl Dorrell and interim leader Mike Sanford. Dorell had gone 8-15 over two seasons and change in Boulder.

As Coach Prime's son, defensive back Shilo Sanders, took part in a workout with then-fellow secondary members Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, the elder Sanders didn't like what he saw. He made an example out of his son.

"Hold up, hold up, hold up," Coach Prime said, interrupting the session. "Get out. Get out! No, go in the back! Go in the end zone! Go in the end zone!"

The father and son went 4-8 together during the 2023 season, setting the stage to go 9-4 and reach the Alamo Bowl this past one. Shilo had 67 combined tackles during the latter campaign, despite a wrist injury suffered early on. He added a sack, a pair of passes defended, two fumble recoveries and another forced.

How close are Coach Prime and Shilo Sanders?

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders speaks highly of his son, Shilo, who's currently preparing for April's NFL draft. He won't have as easy a road to the professional level as his younger brother, now-former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but Coach Prime compliments Shilo's mental strength.

"Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go, you know, whatever round that's gonna be," Deion said last month on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "But, he's always had it tough. ... He's resilient, though, so God has always worked with him that way. He's gonna have to really go get it. But, I like that."

Shannon Sharpe, who much like Coach Prime is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, has given his own thoughts on Shilo and his draft status.

"We know Shedeur is gonna have a high grade," Sharpe said last month on his podcast with Chad Johnson, "Nightcap." "What type of grade is Shilo going to have? Does he have a third-round, fourth-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round grade? Free agent? That's the question."

Shilo wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. The Sanders family has still found a way to make waves at that event, as Shedeur spoke Friday about why teams should take him.

Both Sanders brothers will wait to hear their names called in Colorado's gymnasium in April. Deion has previously said they've planned on doing that in order to spend time around loved ones and other members of the Buffaloes' community.

