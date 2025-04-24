After Ole Miss playoff snub, Lane Kiffin makes huge CFP proposition while calling out the current "system"

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels missed out on the 12-team playoffs last season. They finished with a 10-3 campaign and finished at No.14 in the final CFP rankings. Kiffin has been very vocal about his discontent with the snub. He now wants a few things to change when it comes to the playoffs.

On April 24, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a tweet on X. He shared Lane Kiffin's comments about the college football playoffs. According to Kleiman's tweet, the Ole Miss head coach wants the format to be changed from 12 teams to accommodate 16 teams in total.

Kiffin provided a reason for his perspective:

"The system doesn't have it right," Lane Kiffin said. "I don't think anybody, after watching the games, would say those are the best 12 teams in America. In my opinion, that's what it should be: You should be getting the best teams."

Kiffin has been serving as the head coach of the Rebels since 2020. However, he has yet to make it to the college football playoffs with the program. Last season was a good opportunity since it was the first year of the new 12-team format.

Unfortunately, the Rebels missed out on a spot owing to their losses to Kentucky, LSU, and Florida.

Josh Pate makes bold prediction for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in 2025

In March, CFB insider Josh Pate shared his two cents on the team's potential outcome during the 2025 show. While talking about Kiffin and the Rebels on his eponymous YouTube show, Pate highlighted the mystery surrounding who will be Jaxson Dart's replacement at the quarterback position.

Despite this, he believes that the program will emerge as a contender for a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

"If you tell me two teams are going to make the playoffs that have never made it before, but you don't tell me who they are and I have to guess, Ole Miss is one of them," Pate said. (TS- 31:50 onwards)

"I know about the buzz around Austin Simmons at quarterback, so in this world, we are going best-case scenario, he pans out...They don't have that inexplicable loss if they take care of business this year....I think they will because that schedule sets up well."

Josh Pate also pointed out how Lane Kiffin and his team have the third-easiest SEC schedule for the upcoming season. Thus, unless they make an unfortunate mistake, making the playoffs could be a goal that they can realize with the talent they boast on the roster.

