The Pac-12 has been decimated throughout the last 18 months as commissioner George Kliavkoff has been trying to keep the conference from going under. One of the beneficiaries of the Pac-12's struggles has been Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark as they added Colorado, Arizona, Utah and Arizona State.

While appearing on "The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast," Yormark spoke about the conversation he had with Kliavkoff about the state of the conferences.

"On the heels of not Colorado, but all four corner schools coming, I texted George [Kliavkoff]. Reached out to him. Obviously, he was busy. He and I spoke last week. And effectively I said, 'Hey, I'm sorry it came down to this and I'm sorry I put you in a tough position, but this was something that we had to do. This was something that the board and our stakeholders encouraged. And I'm sorry that my gain is your loss.'" h/t Fox News

It's going to be interesting to see the future of the two conferences going forward.

Pac-12 expansion: What's next for them?

The Pac-12 is in a weird position as they are trying to figure out a lot of things all at once. It also seems like George Kliavkoff's position as the commissioner is not safe as they already hired Oliver Luck to handle the conference's deteriorating situation.

The Pac-12 lost eight of its 12 members over the course of 18 months and does not have a media rights deal in place. The conference is down to four programs in Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State. So they may need to merge with another conference to secure their future.

Finding a merger with the American or Mountain West Conferences would be ideal for the Conference of Champions.

Big 12 expansion: Next step for the conference?

The Big 12 is in an advantageous position as they continue to solidify themselves as a top college sports conference. They added four programs - Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado - and are in a position to do well as they are seen as one of the most expansive leagues.

The Big 12 feels like they are done with movement in the conference and are focused next on changing its branding. Brett Yormark has continued to dominate the competition to make sure the Big 12 is in a great position for success both on the basketball and football side of things.

They seem to understand they can now choose programs that fit their needs instead of looking for just fillers.