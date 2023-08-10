Big 12 expansion to 16 will offer the same media revenue share for the 4 incoming members in 2023: Reports

The Big 12 has gone from eight to 16 teams within a two-year span, making its media distribution has been a topic of conversation. There has been the question of how the eight teams coming within the next 12 months will be getting a full distribution share or partial and we now have the answer.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades spoke about conference realignment and the process of getting to this point for his university. He also dropped the nugget of how all 16 teams in the Big 12 expansion will get an equal revenue distribution in 2024.

"All 16 of us will be created equal in terms of the conference revenue distribution," Rhoades said. "We certainly think that's the right model for us. I know that was really important to all of our members. Not just the four coming in, not just the four that we recently added, but even the original eight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We all think that's the best way for us to have cohesion and unity moving forward." h/t Sports Illustrated

This quote was then clarified by the Big 12 as The Athletic's Justin Williams tweeted its statement:

"The two-year revenue distribution phase-ins for BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF remain unchanged by the Big 12's expansion to 16 members."

Justin Williams @Williams_Justin Statement from the Big 12 regarding media-rights revenue sharing and partial membership status for the four members joining this season:



“The two-year revenue distribution phase-ins for BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF remain unchanged by the Big 12’s expansion to 16 members.”

The Big 12 expansion may not be finished, but this means all 16 teams are equal partners as they try to increase the value of the conference.

Is this the end of the Big 12 expansion?

The Big 12 has been one of the most aggressive in expanding its own conference. They added the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears heading into this season and added Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils for 2024.

The Big 12 could still be in the process of still adding teams, but it feels like 16 could be the best number. The only way it should be adding another pair of programs is if they can elevate the Big 12 brand.

This will be interesting as teams like the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles could be looking for another conference to call home.

Unless something like that is in the works, they have teams in general proximity for Big 12 Mexico, so they should be content with the current Big 12. Commissioner Brett Yormark has been doing an excellent job at positioning the Big 12 as the fastest-growing conference in college sports.