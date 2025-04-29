After Shedeur Sanders' 144th pick, Deion Sanders Jr. raises eyebrows with his latest biblical ode on X

After two fine seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders was picked at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was initially expected to be picked in the first round, but his draft fall was unexpected.

Ad

Nonetheless, days after the draft was completed, Shedeur's older stepbrother Deion Sanders Jr. posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter):

"The Lamb & the 144,000"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The phrase "the Lamb" typically symbolizes Jesus in Christian theology, while the 144,000 are described as a select group marked for salvation.

The reaction turned heads among fans as many reacted to the cryptic post.

"🙏… through his salvation there’s gonna be way more than 144,000…." one fan commented.

"When you getting that new corvette that look like a Ferrari?" another added sarcastically.

Ad

The Sanders family is vocal on social media about their faith, and this was not the first time Sanders Jr. posted a biblical message concerning Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft.

Even in a previous post, he threw a biblical quote at NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho's way, who questioned why Jaxson Dart and not Shedeur should be QB2 of the draft class. He wrote:

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people. Genesis 50:20 NLT."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Steelers running back breaks down why Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round

Former Steelers running back Merrill Hoge doesn't think Shedeur Sanders will succeed in the NFL. He gave his full analysis on why the quarterback was not the priority for a number of reasons.

"In the college environment, it can be hard to translate a kid to where he's going to play, so you have to look deeper into it, you have to find things that simulate the NFL," Hoge said.

Ad

"You're not going to throw 50% of your bubble screens and survive in the NFL, you can do that in college -- they'll sit there [at Colorado] and say their offensive line was bad and so that's why we did those type of things -- but if your quarterback is good, you can run everything. You don't just have to run a bubble screen."

Ad

Hoge's analysis comes after Shedeur Sanders led the FBS with a 74% completion rate. However, those numbers do not truly reflect since the Buffaloes arranged for him to throw this many screens. In the NFL, that won't be the case.

Further, Hoge also mentions that in comparison to previous first-round quarterbacks like CJ Stroud, Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow, Sanders isn't even in the same field.

"That's the skill set you're looking for," Hoge said. "He ain't even close, he ain't even in the ballpark. ... There's some toughness to him I like, but how he moves, he ain't going to put fear in anybody."

Sanders will have to do a lot in order to live up to the pre-draft hype. However, with the Browns possessing a deep quarterback room, it's unlikely he will get an opportunity soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.