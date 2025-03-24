“Aint that guy”: CFB fans react as analyst heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders’ QB1-like traits

Shedeur Sanders has been under the spotlight as one of the most polarizing players in the 2025 NFL draft. While some analysts heap praise on his athleticism and leadership qualities, others raise their concerns about his future as a pro QB and credit his hype to his last name.

On Sunday, analyst Bucky Brooks released his assessment of Sanders, highlighting his dropback passing abilities, efficiency and effectiveness from the pocket, among other things.

The analysis invoked strong fan reactions, with many disagreeing with Brooks.

One fan reacted, saying, "You can want a player to succeed and be that guy, but sometimes you need to step back into reality. Shedeur Sanders aint that guy."

"I just think he has to go to the right team and the right coach. He’s not elite in one area, but a great coach can coach around what he does best. Also, he’s not going to be the guy who can carry the team, in my opinion, but you're not wrong. I just think Cam Ward is better," another fan expressed their opinion.

"Kirk cousins level arm talent? Not wanting to compete at literally every single chance he gets? Being gifted starting job by his dad? Or not winning any game of note vs any team that was ranked? The BYU film? The Oregon film for 2 years? How about his HBCU championship game?" one fan highlighted Shedeur's shortcomings.

"He’s got good traits but like zero intangibles he’ll have a bottom 3 arm for a starter, average to bad speed, drifts too much in the pocket, doesn’t let a play die, he reminds me of an unpolished Tua which is just mid," another fan added.

"He's going to get a head coach and a GM fired & set a franchise back 5 years. And when this happens I'm sure you'll have all kinds of excuses as to why he flopped. But what you won't do is say you were wrong..," another fan commented.

"Maybe 10-15 years ago when QB played from pocket!! But he doesn’t have physical traits that most NFL want in their franchise QB!! Mobility & arm strength!! The comps I’m hearing for Sanders are Bridgewater & Pennington. If those are accurate that bottom of 1st RD player to top 2," another fan shares views on the Colorado star.

College football analyst weighs in on Deion Sanders' involvement in Shedeur Sanders' career

Many fans and analysts predict that Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will pull a move similar to Archie Manning's to ensure his son, Shedeur Sanders, lands with a franchise that's best for him.

Due to his history and current status in the football world, analyst Todd McShay shared his thoughts on how "Coach Prime" is still a father and wants his son to be in a situation where he can get the best training and development.

McShay shared that Coach Prime will use his connections in the league to ensure that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders lands at a place that best fits their mindset.

