Shedeur Sanders lands with Cleveland Browns in Ben Standig’s latest mock draft

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been seen as a first-round draft selection for months now. In recent weeks though, some have questioned Sanders' abilities and character amid his decision to not participate in drills at the NFL Combine or Big 12 Pro Day.

The Athletic's Ben Standig released his recent mock draft on Monday morning and in regards to Shedeur Sanders, Standig believes the Cleveland Browns may be a contender to draft the quarterback:

"The decision likely comes down to the Browns’ panic level at quarterback versus maximizing the Myles Garrett investment with arguably the No. 1 overall prospect. Quarterbacks alter a franchise’s vibe more than any other position, and neither Kenny Pickett, Kirk Cousins nor Russell Wilson is a changemaker."

Standig also discussed whether drafting Shedeur Sanders with the second-overall selection would be a reach by the Cleveland Browns. He mentioned that some think the quarterback could drop to the second round, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Browns should take the risk:

"Despite his impressive accuracy, Sanders is seen by some teams as a Day 2 selection. That’s easier to say when your team doesn’t have an answer at the sport’s most important position. That doesn’t mean drafting him at No. 2 isn’t a reach."

Miami's Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, along with the Sanders, are all expected to be drafted in the first round.

Shedeur Sanders discusses pressure of being Deion Sanders' son ahead of NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders gets a lot of attention as one of the sons of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. This past weekend, the QB chose not to participate in drills at the Big 12 Pro Day, but he was in attendance to show support for other Colorado teammates.

While on the sidelines, he spoke to the NFL Network and was asked about the pressure he has to face as Deion Sanders' son while trying to map out his own NFL career.

“I like the pressure that comes with everything. Pressure is a privilege,” Sanders said at the Big 12 Pro Day.

Sanders has now chosen not to throw at the NFL Combine or the Big 12 Pro Day but plans to showcase his abilities at his Colorado Pro Day on April 4, 2025.

