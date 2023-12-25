Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent is another player who has come forward to talk about his future plans involving football. Dent joined the Seminoles in 2019. After four years with the team, he is now transitioning into his professional journey.

In a recent post on social media, Dent thanked the Florida State Seminoles and its fanbase for their constant support throughout his CFB journey. He went on to state that he is now starting the next chapter, declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for always keeping me motivated, and for the countless blessings I have received," Dent said in the message. "To my coaches & staff, thank you for playing a vital role in the person I have become on and off the field. Thank you for valuable lessons learned during the time spent in this program, and thank you for making this team feel like a family.

"To my teammates, this journey was full of accomplishments that no one can take away from us. The energy and effort we brought to the stadium will always be remembered. Most importantly, what we have accomplished as a team will always stay in Florida State history. Thank you, Florida State! Now it's time for the next chapter in my life, and with that being said, I'm officially declaring for the 2024 NFL draft."

Dent's announcement has left fans worried about their upcoming Orange Bowl game against Georgia. One fan took to the comment section to inquire if the declaration for the draft means he will not be playing in the Orange Bowl.

"Does this mean he isn't playing in the OB"

Other fans expressed their gratitude and wished the defensive back good luck.

Despite being sidelined for two games this season due to an injury, Dent was an influential player for the Seminoles. He went on to compile 44 total tackles and two forced fumbles as Florida State secured an undefeated campaign and won the ACC championship. Unfortunately, Dent could not sing his last hoorah by playing in the playoffs with his team as they were eliminated from national title contention.

Will Akeem Dent play in the Orange Bowl?

While the disappointment about not making it to the playoffs is still fresh in the minds of Florida State, they still have a chance to prove their worthiness as national contenders by defeating Georgia in the Orange Bowl. As for Dent, Brett Nevitt of 247Noles has confirmed that the defensive back is opting out from the bowl game to focus on preparing for the 2024 NFL draft.

Thus, Dent's Florida State career comes to an end with 54 appearances, along with 40 games as a part of the starting roster. He recorded a total of 183 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack in his collegiate career.

