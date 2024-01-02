Alabama CB Terrion Arnold has cryptic message after losing Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan- “Its crazy how fast they switch up”

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold posted a cryptic message after they lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama suffered a 27-20 OT loss to the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, which also served as the semifinals of the college football playoffs.

It was a heartbreaking defeat, and after the loss, Arnold took to his Instagram story with a message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Its crazy how fast they switch up."

Terrion Arnold's cryptic message

What Arnold was talking about is uncertain, but after the game, he spoke to the media and admitted he was beating himself over the 4th-and-2 conversion by the Wolverines late in the fourth quarter.

"I was kind of beating myself up about it," Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold said of Michigan's 4th down conversion. "Backside, I was compass, I had C-gap and the guy bounced over. I tried to arm tackle him. Blake Corum, he's a strong runner, low to the ground. I just have to make that play right there, so I fault myself for that."

Following the loss in the Rose Bowl, Terrion Arnold will have to decide on if he will return to Alabama or enter the NFL Draft. According to Arnold, he hasn't made up his mind and was only focused on the Rose Bowl.

“There’s a lot to be proud of. I grew a lot with my brothers. We’ve got unfinished business... To be honest, I’m just taking in this moment right here. I’m gonna use it as motivation."

Arnold is considered a late first or early second pick if he does enter the 2024 NFL Draft. This season, he recorded 63 tackles, 12 pass defenses, one sack, five interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Nick Saban disappointed with the ending of Rose Bowl

Terrion Arnold wasn't the only person who blamed himself for Alabama losing in the Rose Bowl.

Following the ending of the game, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban wished he had done more as a coach to help the Alabama team play for the national championship. He said:

"I don't think we played great in the first half, but I was really, really proud of the way our players played in the second half. We just didn't finish the last four minutes of the game like we would like to, and we're all very disappointed, and the players are disappointed, as well.

"But one thing that I told them in the locker room after the game: This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history in terms of where this team came from, what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do, winning the SEC championship, and really, really proud of this group."

Saban added:

"I just wish that I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish, and all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us."

Despite losing in the Rose Bowl, Alabama won the SEC and had a very successful 12-2 season.