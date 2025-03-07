Alabama DC lavishes praise on "long-a**" CB Dijon Lee Jr.

Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. committed to Alabama in June to be part of the 2025 recruiting class. He has held to his commitment and is now with the team for spring training. Lee Jr. is the No. 11-ranked recruit in the nation, according to ESPN, and the No. 2-ranked CB behind Na'eem Offord, who signed with Oregon.

Ad

Lee played football at Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California. He previously visited Washington, Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas before committing.

Lee impressed the coaching staff early in spring practices. On Friday, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spoke about his early performances. He made a comical remark to reporters about how long a player he looks like he can be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know obviously time will tell right and bodies develop and all of those things," Wommack said. "He looks like a corner right now. He just looks like a really long-a** corner right now. But he's got really good feet. He's got a maturity, he reminds me a little bit of Zabien (Brown). I don't want to put too much pressure on him too early."

Ad

Trending

"He has a demeanor that could indicate that a freshman could come in and contribute and Mo (Maurice Linguist) does such a great job with just the discipline and detail of those guys. In the position, I think he had a pick today which was great, but he gave up a ball as well. So, that's the give and take of how he will respond to that as spring ball goes on," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dijon Lee Jr. could be essential for Alabama as the team tries to recover from a poor 2024 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished this past season with a record of 9-4. On paper, that is not a bad record, but by the standards of the program, it is extremely poor.

Under coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide only won less than 10 games once, and that was in his first season. Kalen DeBoer dipped below that number in his first year on the sidelines.

Fortunately, the Crimson Tide has some high-end recruits coming in. Dijon Lee Jr. is the most significant defensive recruit by the Crimson Tide and could be a big piece in future championship runs. The team also brought in the No. 2-ranked recruit in the nation, QB Keelon Russell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!