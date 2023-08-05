Alabama HC Nick Saban explains a valuable lesson on overthinking from last season: "Even if you make a mistake..."

Alabama football coach Nick Saban shared a valuable lesson with his team ahead of the 2023 season: Don’t overthink, just play.

The Crimson Tide had a frustrating finish to their 2022 campaign, losing two close games to Tennessee and LSU that cost them a chance to compete for the SEC title and the College Football Playoff.

Saban said those losses were the result of not executing on every play and letting the situation get to their heads.

“You never know when those plays are coming up, so you’ve got to be prepared to play every play, regardless of the circumstances and the situation of the game,” Saban said Thursday in his first press conference of preseason camp.

“Just playing play-by-play. … Even if you make a mistake, just next-play mentality and being ready for the next play,” Saban continued.

Saban showed his players a video montage of highlights from last season, showing how they won or lost games by a few plays. He asked them what they could learn from that.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson said the message was clear:

“That’s just showing that every play matters and you have to finish the game,” Lawson said at the SEC Media Days in July. “No matter what the score is or things like that.”

Lawson also said the team was hungry to prove themselves this season and not worry about the final result.

Alabama’s QB mystery: Nick Saban stays tight-lipped as QB battle rages on

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days

Alabama will continue its preseason camp until August 26, before opening its season at home against Middle Tennessee State on September 2.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s quarterback competition is heating up, as three candidates are vying to replace Bryce Young, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL draft pick.

The three contenders are red-shirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, red-shirt freshman Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner.

Nick Saban said Thursday that there was “really good competition” among the quarterbacks, but he did not reveal what was the pecking order. He also tried to avoid any questions about the quarterback situation until a decision is made.

“Somebody’s gotta separate themselves,” Nick Saban said. “When that happens, we’ll tell you. We’ll be glad to tell you when we’re going to take the cake out of the oven.”