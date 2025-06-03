Alabama players in College Football Hall of Fame ballot 2026: List of Roll Tide stars that made it ft. Mark Ingram II

The early stages of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame are underway. On Monday, the National Football Foundation released the list of names that will be on next year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot, including former players such as Dez Bryant, Aaron Donald and Cam Newton.

Ad

NFF also announced that voting for members has begun and will continue until July 1. Fans can purchase an NFF one-year membership for $60 or a lifetime option for $1,000. After July 1, the NFF Honors Court will review the votes to determine who will be inducted into the 2026 class.

Alabama Crimson Tide players on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Alabama Crimson Tide has former stars Mark Ingram II and DeMeco Ryans in consideration for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame. Both retired players had successful careers with the team before joining the NFL.

Ad

Trending

Alabama fans are hopeful that Ingram II and Ryans will be inducted into the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame, as this year's class doesn't include a player from the team.

Nick Saban is the only representative from the Crimson Tide whom the NFF Honors Court has decided is deserving of joining the 2025 class. Saban will be inducted on Dec. 9, alongside former coaches Urban Meyer, Larry Korver, and Larry Blakeney.

The 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot is an opportunity for Alabama fans to vote for Ingram II and Ryans to sway the NFF Honors Court's decision.

Ad

Mark Ingram II's Career with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Ingram II played three seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2008 to 2010. The retired running back achieved a total of 572 carries for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns. His best season of college football was in 2009, when he had 271 carries for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His performance during the 2009 season led to him becoming the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy. He also helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship in a 37-21 win against the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 7, 2010. Ingram II played a key role in the team's victory with 22 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

DeMeco Ryans' Career with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Ryans played four seasons with Alabama from 2002 to 2005. The former linebacker finished his college career with a total of 307 tackles. He ranks fifth in the Crimson Tide's all-time career tackle list.

The highlight of his college football career was in the 2005 season, when he had 76 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. His performance in his senior year led to him winning the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!