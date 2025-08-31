  • home icon
  Alabama QB Ty Simpson shares an adorable moment with mom before his first career start at FSU in Week 1

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:25 GMT
Before leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, the starting quarterback of the team, Ty Simpson, and his mother shared a wholesome moment. As he made his way to the locker room along with his other teammates, the QB found her in the crowd, hugged her, and shook her hand.

The game was meant to be his shining moment, but Alabama fell to the unranked Florida State 31-17, extending their struggles with three losses in the last four games dating back to last season. This was Kalen DeBoer's fourth loss in eight games.

Kalen DeBoer reviews QB Ty Simpson's performance after Alabama vs. FSU game

Ty Simpson won the QB race when he was announced as the Crimson Tide's starter, beating Keelon Russell and Austin Mack to the job. A member of the team for three years, he only played in 16 career games over the first three seasons.

Against the Seminoles, Simpson completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The team's coach reviewed his performance after their first loss of the season.

“Yeah he’s got to just trust his reads and just cut it loose sometimes,” DeBoer said as per On3 Sports. “He’s gotta let it fly. He can make the throws. Just let it fly. Throw on rhythm. Throw on time. There may have been a time or two they got in his face a little quick but that’s gonna happen. That’s football. But, just let it fly. And then just some decision making there in critical moments. That’s the things he’s gonna learn from.
“He’s given it everything he has. I know he’s in the locker room wishing there were some things he did different but there are some other guys too. So, we’ve got to catch the ball for him once in a while. The quarterback’s the trigger man but everyone’s got to do their part to help the guy out.”
The Seminoles were tied at 7-7 after the first quarter, but FSU ran off 17 unanswered points to dominate the middle of the game. Alabama narrowed down the score with a TD pass from Ty Simpson to Rico Scott early in the fourth quarter, but FSU sealed the win with a rushing TD by Gavin Sawchuck.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
