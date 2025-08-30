Nick Saban's daughter Kristen makes fun of dad over viral Lee Corso headgear celebration on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Legendary coach Nick Saban joined ESPN's "College GameDay" crew. They surprised Lee Corso, who took part in his final episode of the popular headgear pick.
Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Saban all whipped out a Lee Corso headgear to pay tribute to his final appearance on the iconic show. Seeing that, Saban's daughter, Kristen, playfully made fun of her dad.
She posted a picture of her dad in the Corso headgear on her Instagram story and wrote:
"This is my emergency contact."
As for the Week 1 pick, Saban and Howard picked the Texas Longhorns, while McAfee and Corso picked Ohio State. The Buckeyes ended up winning 14-7 at home, crushing Arch Manning's dream of a perfect debut as the Longhorns' starting quarterback.
Nick Saban responds to Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos' comments about Alabama
It has been a year since Nick Saban stepped away from the position of head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but college football and analysts still talk about his impact on the team, which is now being coached by Kalen DeBoer.
FSU's QB Thomas Castellanos threw a jab at Alabama, saying that Saban will not be able to save them anymore. However, the former coach chose to reply humorously on ESPN's "College GameDay." He said jokingly:
“I’m not there to save them. I am here to save you all.”
When asked about Castellanos' challenge to Alabama's manhood by Kirk Herbstreit, he simply said, "Bring it!"
“This is the one (game) I’m most excited about,” Herbstreit said. “You applaud the effort and maybe you shock the world. It’s a different team. ... How do you handle that if you are (Alabama coach) Kalen DeBoer. He comes out and basically challenges your manhood. Do you use it or ignore it?”
“I always use it,” Saban replied. “I loved it when somebody said something like that.”
Nick Saban has never been one to trash-talk, but he has always given humorous replies.
