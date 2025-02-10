Alabama QBs to win Super Bowl: Apart from Jalen Hurts who else from Bama lifted the Lombardi trophy?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX win on Sunday. Hurts had a stellar game carving up the Kansas City Chiefs' defense en route to a blowout win.

After Hurts lifted the Lombardi Trophy, which other Alabama quarterbacks have also accomplished the feat?

Alabama QBs to win Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts became the fourth quarterback from Alabama to win a Super Bowl.

The first quarterback from the Crimson Tide to win the Super Bowl was Bart Star who helped the Green Bay Packers go back-to-back in 1967 and 1968. He played at Alabama from 1952 until 1955.

After Starr won it twice, Joe Namath became the second quarterback from the Crimson Tide to win the Super Bowl. The former Alabama quarterback led the New York Jets to a 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts in 1969.

Namath played at Alabama from 1961 until 1964 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title in his final year.

The final Alabama quarterback to win a Super Bowl before Hurts accomplished the feat was Ken Stabler, who led the Oakland Raiders to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977. Stabler played at Alabama from 1964 until 1967.

Jalen Hurts hails teammates after winning the Super Bowl

In the Eagles' win over the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts went 17-for-22 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 72 yards and another touchdown. It was a dominant game that saw Hurts get named the Super Bowl MVP.

"God is good -- even in the highs and the lows," Hurts said after being named MVP, via NFL.com. "Couldn't be here without my teammates. The effort, the determination everybody displayed to get to this point. It's never been about what any one of us does, it's always been about what we do and how we're responding to certain things. Hell of a game today."

After the game, star receiver A.J. Brown praised Hurts.

"He played incredible," Brown said. "He did amazing. ... He was poised the whole game, he was in control, he made checks and he threw dimes. He just gave us opportunities, and when we were covered a little bit, he took off running -- he used his legs."

Hurts played at Alabama from 2016 until 2018 before transferring to Oklahoma for his final college season.

