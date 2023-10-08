Alabama's first lady Miss Terry Saban's wholesome on-field moments make CFB fans lose their minds - “Just the best”

Terry Saban is truly a national treasure. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide overcame the Texas A&M challenge in week 6. But it was his wife and Alabama football first lady, Terry Saban, who really stole the show this weekend.

Last week, coach Saban revealed what Terry had told him just before the game that helped the Crimson Tide register their first convincing victory of the season.

This week, she did not just send a message to the boys but personally came to cheer them on. And the team responded brilliantly to her presence.

Kristen Saban shared a video with the fans on Instagram showing her mother Terry Saban, sharing a wholesome moment with the Alabama Crimson Tide players.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed last week that Terry had asked him to go after the players if they weren't doing their job. Who can refuse the first lady of Alabama football? Not even coach Saban himself. So he did as he was told.

“Well, Miss Terry told me if we’re not playing good to get on their butt, so I just did what I was told," coach Saban had said.

The plan worked. The Crimson Tide played their best football against Mississippi State and won the game easily.

So this week, she personally came in and again proved lucky for the team. Alabama slayed Texas A&M 26-20. She then ran onto the field and tightly hugged the players to celebrate their triumph.

CFB fans react to Terry Saban's cute moment on the field

Although Mrs. Saban's attitude is perceived as that of a taskmaster like her husband, she showed her soft motherly side in the video. No doubt, fans had a lot to say about it.

A fan said:

"Just. The best!!!!"

Another fan had this to say:

"Coach got on him last week just like she asked. Fast forward to this week and he made the play of the game. Love it."

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

This fan said:

"This made me cry."

Another fan chimed in:

"We needed this angle."

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

This fan just loves Terry Saban:

"Your mom is precious! Love that these players love her so much."

Another fan wants the video to stop:

"Stop I'm crying."

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

This fan finds it cute:

"This is so cute".

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

Terry Saban proved his luck against the Aggies. Maybe she could come to every game to give the fans such moments regularly.