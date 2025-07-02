Alabama's Ryan Williams sends message to Cederian Morgan as 5-star WR commits to Kalen DeBoer's team for 2026

Cederian Morgan committed to play for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The five-star wide receiver, ranked No. 2 in the 2026 class, chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Colorado.
Later on Wednesday, Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Williams hyped up his soon-to-be teammate in a comment on On3's Hayes Fawcett's Instagram post about Morgan's commitment.
"@_cederiann.1 🐘🐘🐘," he wrote.
Williams is the WR1 for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he had an impressive freshman season with DeBoer's side. Williams recorded 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight TDs.
It's been an eventful offseason for Williams, as he was revealed as a co-cover star for EA College Football 26 alongside Michigan Wolverines star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. All eyes will be on both pass catchers in the upcoming campaign.
What could Cederian Morgan add to Alabama?
Securing Cederian Morgan's signature was a priority for Kalen DeBoer's side during the ongoing offseason. The program was looking for an elite running mate and potential replacement for Ryan Williams by the time he enters the NFL.
Morgan measures in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, which happens to be a different profile when compared to Ryan Williams (6-foot-1 and 165 pounds). He figures to be more of a safety blanket for whoever is the starting quarterback for the program by the time the 2026 season rolls around.
CBS Sports compares him to Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze in terms of size and skill set. Odunze excelled under DeBoer during his time with the Washington Huskies.
The Alabama Crimson Tide seems to be adopting a pass-heavy offense under Kalen DeBoer. It's a departure from the rush-heavy offenses of the legendary Nick Saban, which saw them produce numerous NFL-ready running backs, including but not limited to Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram II and Najee Harris.
The addition of Cederian Morgan to play wide receiver alongside Ryan Williams in the 2026 season will give Bama one of the most fearsome wideout duos in college football. It won't be a surprise if the team gets another five-star WR prospect soon.
Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!