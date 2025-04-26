Alabama’s Tyler Booker drops a 2-word comment for QB Jalen Milroe following successful draft night 

Alabama stars are grabbing headlines in the 2025 NFL draft. The Dallas Cowboys selected offensive guard Tyler Booker at No. 12, while the Seattle Seahawks selected quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round.

Booker and Milroe were teammates for the Crimson Tide from 2022-24, and the latter showed his support for the quarterback on his Instagram story Saturday, following Milroe being drafted on Friday night.

"4L brudda❤️," Booker's Instagram story read.

Tyler Booker shows love to former Alabama teammate Jalen Milroe on his IG story

This past season, Booker and Milroe served as team captains for the Crimson Tide, helping the team to a 9–4 record. Booker was selected a first-team All-American by both CBS Sports and USA Today this season, while Milroe concluded his college career with an average of 199.8 yards per game, ranking third in UA history behind Bryce Young and Tua Tagovailoa.

Both Alabama stars were difference makers to the squad and are supportive of one another as they look to begin their professional careers.

NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

What Tyler Booker brings to the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys needed offensive line depth heading into the 2025 season and used their first-round pick to secure Tyler Booker. Both Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, two of the best offensive linemen in Dallas' history, are retiring, and Booker can be a suitable replacement.

Booker has a good size, at 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, and is an excellent run blocker. During his time at Alabama, he was effective and versatile. He played 2,007 offensive snaps in his college career, mostly at left guard but also at right guard and left tackle.

The NFL Combine pointed out his patience and poise as strengths, as well as his upper-body power.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Booker is expected to be an automatic starter for the Cowboys, but was candid about the fact that he wasn't looking to play exactly like Martin, who retired in February.

"I'm super excited to come in and to be a Cowboy," Booker said. "I watched Zack Martin a lot growing up. He is a Hall of Famer. But I think I would be doing me and the organization a disservice if I go in there trying to be Zack Martin.

"I'm going to be Tyler Booker every single day I'm in there. I'm going to learn parts of Zack Martin and what made Zack Martin, Zack Martin, and I'm going to add that to Tyler Booker. I'm not going to go in there trying to be Zack Martin. I'm going to go in there being Tyler Booker."

NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Dallas fans can expect to see Booker on the field soon, but he will stay true to himself as he puts on the Cowboys uniform.

