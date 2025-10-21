"Alabama vs Ohio State would be perfect": CFB fans debate over updated college football national championship odds of Week 9

Week 8 of college football action brought about several changes in the top reaches of the AP Top 25 Poll rankings. The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide continued their hot streak of form by beating the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers 37-20 in Tuscaloosa and becoming the first team in SEC history to win four consecutive games against ranked sides. The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes also continued their unbeaten start to the season by demolishing the Wisconsin Badgers 34-0. According to BetMGM, the Buckeyes lead the national championship odds (+275), followed by the Crimson Tide (+600). The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who beat the Michigan State Spartans 38-13, round off the top three (+900). College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the national championship odds.&quot;Seriously, Texas at +1600?? They’re absolute garbage. Outside shot at the playoffs, but 0% chance at a natty. And I’m a Longhorns fan,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Can't believe the SEC rigged the betting odds,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Notre Dame is a good bet,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans rooted for Alabama and Ohio State as the clear frontrunners for the national championship. &quot;Alabama vs Ohio State would be perfect,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Bama no doubt. Book it,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Bucks vs. Bama (Darkhorse: U of M),&quot; one fan tweeted.Alabama and Ohio State backed as best teams in college football The Alabama Crimson Tide have won six consecutive games since their season-opening loss to the struggling Florida State Seminoles to cement themselves as one of the most in-form teams in the country. During Sunday's segment of the &quot;Matt Barrie&quot; show, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum backed them and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the best teams in college football (9:04). “I’d probably still side with Ohio State, but having been down there Friday and Saturday, the vibe was off the charts,&quot; Finebaum said. &quot;It’s so different to feel. It’s such a different feeling. &quot;I mean, it feels a little bit like the Saban era again, even though we know who’s in charge, but Kalen DeBoer has just, it’s been a transformational project. And I think Alabama is in the conversation for the best team in the country.”Despite the shouts as the best teams in college football, the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes still have to navigate difficult conference schedules before the college football playoff and national championship conversation becomes a reality.