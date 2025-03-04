"All look really solid" - Alabama fans optimistic about Kalen DeBoer's QB1 prospects for 2025 season

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will have to deal with the loss of quarterback Jalen Milroe to the NFL as he rebuilds his Crimson Tide offense next season around a different QB. Milroe was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country after winning the starting job midway through retired coach Nick Saban's last season in charge.

The three prospects in the running to take the starting job include Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

After the first spring practice on Monday, DeBoer addressed the QB1 battle and whether any prospect had distinguished himself from the pack.

“They’re all at different points, but a few things just procedure-wise that are a little bit different,” Kalen DeBoer said. “Good to see those guys all operating through that. They all had their times, of course, where they looked really good and times where they’ve gotta continue to grow and get better."

Alabama fans on X had mixed reactions to the QB options available to Kalen DeBoer for next season.

"They don't look like they are hustling in the rubber band drills," a fan wrote.

Some fans expressed optimism at the QB options available to the Crimson Tide next season.

"All look really solid," one fan tweeted.

"Gonna be a tough decision. All got good releases and accuracy," another fan tweeted.

"All are better than the one we started last year!" one fan tweeted.

Kalen DeBoer reveals qualities in Alabama QB1

The race to be Alabama QB1 is between Ty Simpson, Keelon Russell and Austin Mack. Simpson battled Milroe for the role in 2023 but ultimately lost out. Mack has played in DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's expansive offensive system at Washington, and he followed the pair to Tuscaloosa last year. Keelon Russell was the first quarterback commit of the DeBoer era in Alabama.

After the first spring training session, the embattled Kalen DeBoer further revealed the qualities that he was looking for in his next QB1.

"It’s gotta be a guy that delivers the ball, commands the huddle, commands everything we do with the team," DeBoer said. “Just that presence and that belief and confidence in your signal-caller. It starts with a lot of that, just the belief.

"But the belief comes because you’re making the throws and you’re getting the ball to the guys in a fashion where they can go make their plays and reap the rewards of all the work that they’ve put in.”

A report by the Tuscaloosa News linked the Alabama Crimson Tide to an NIL offer to acquire former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck from the portal before he joined the Miami Hurricanes. Kalen DeBoer missed out on the transfer and will have to make do with Ty Simpson, Keelon Russell and Austin Mack in a pivotal season for the coach in his bid to replace the retired Nick Saban.

