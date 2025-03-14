"Always one decision away": Dwayne Johnson left inspired as Coach Prime shares his message full of wisdom

Deion Sanders, also called Coach Prime, is known for his prowess as a motivator. His long speeches, pushing his players to play better football, are a reason for the Colorado program's immediate success since he took over.

Sometimes, he shares his long talks on social media and on Thursday, Coach Prime took to Instagram to once again share his thoughts.

"Good morning and God bless," Coach Prime said. "... Here goes this morning's message. There's never a right time to do wrong and there's never a wrong time to do what's right. ... Stay faithful to right and allow wrong to become lonely, yet wither away.

"Your time is coming, and you will be successful and at peace. Now, that's important. You wanna be successful, but you wanna have your peace. Next, it's only a decision away. Choose what's right."

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, liked Coach Prime's sage words of advice.

"My brother. Love this," Johnson commented. "We're always one decision away from."

What relationship do Coach Prime and Dwayne Johnson have?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the many celebrities who identify with Sanders' Colorado program, which draws in many public figures, whether to stand on the sidelines during games or speak to the team during meetings.

Back in the day, Coach Prime helped Johnson form the persona of his professional wrestling character, The Rock.

"Years before Colorado, Sanders was creating culture," Sean Gregory wrote for Time in 2023. "Dwayne Johnson was watching closely during these years. Over Zoom, I ask him about Sanders' influence on his own career, and he shows me goosebumps on his forearm.

"'No one has ever asked me that,' he says. 'So much of the character and the entity of the Rock came from Prime. One of the characteristics of the character of the Rock was talking in the third person. Deion would say certain things in the third person. I always found that so f***ing cool. Because he walked the walk."

Sanders will be entering his first season at the helm in Boulder without quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who he'd coached with the Buffaloes the past two seasons. During that time, Colorado went from going 1-11 before they got there, to 9-4 this past season. The team reached the Alamo Bowl, which they lost to BYU. Still, it's headed in the right direction.

