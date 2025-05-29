“Am I supposed to be blown away by this?”: CFB fans left unimpressed by lack of gameplay shown in EA CFB 26 trailer

College football fans are unimpressed with the EA Sports College Football 26 trailer.

The video game was released last year for the first time in 11 years. However, many fans were disappointed in the game, and the hope was EA CFB 26 would be much better.

The trailer was released and got some excitement from many college football fans.

However, after watching the trailer, fans weren't impressed by it.

"Am I supposed to be blown away by this? This looks like College Football 25 is a ~160 dollar game," a fan wrote.

"Getting off the bus in full pads is CRAZY! If the goal was to capture the soul of college football, this trailer missed. Cinematically flat. Gameplay looks hollow again. And they already let in elements that are grossly flawed. First impression? Meh," a fan wrote.

It's clear that many college football fans thought the trailer should have been better and are hoping the game is better than what was shown.

"Improved lighting but also what else," a fan wrote.

"Like 2% of the game is like this. But then again yall fall for it so might as well," a fan added.

College football fans think the game will be too similar to last year's game and won't be worth the money.

"Yea, it’s all cutscenes & not much has changed. What did you take out this year so we bitch & then you bring it back like it’s a big deal in 27’? NOT IMPRESSED. At all," a fan wrote.

"worst trailer ive ever seen," a fan added.

College football fans had high expectations for EA CFB 25 last year given it was the first year of the game being back in over a decade. However, many felt it didn't live up to expectations, and now they feel like EA CFB 26 will be the exact same game.

When does EA CFB 26 come out?

EA Sports College Football 26 is set to be released on July 10, 2025. The game will only be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will feature thousands of real college players and over 300 real-world coaches, which is new to EA CFB26 as coaches weren't in the game last year.

EA Sports also added 2700+ new plays which will make the game feel and play better to college football fans.

The game also features Road to the College Football Playoff, and College Football Ultimate Team among other game modes.

