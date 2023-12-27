Amid Marvin Harrison Jr missing Cotton Bowl rumors, Ohio State WR drops a major hint with his latest move

The Ohio State Buckeyes stare in the face of some bad news, as rumors of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr missing Cotton Bowl are making the rounds.

Despite being present at AT&T Stadium with the Buckeyes, Harrison has given headache to the Ohio State management by abstaining from team practices ahead of the game against Missouri Tigers on Friday.

Harrison's absence from practice fuels speculation that he may choose to sit out the Cotton Bowl to safeguard his NFL Draft prospects in April. The 21-year-old is projected as a top-10 pick. He's understandably cautious about risking an injury that could impact his draft position.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr missing Cotton Bowl?

At the moment, the news of Marvin Harrison Jr missing Cotton Bowl is not yet confirmed.

Lately, though, a trend has gripped the college football landscape where star players opt out of non-playoff bowl games to protect their professional aspirations. Just a couple of days ago, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said:

"Everyone's going to be here. We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates. We're excited to be back at the Cotton Bowl."

"It is a wonderful bowl, and the hospitality here is top-notch, and our guys are excited about it. Certainly, we have a great opponent. We're very excited to have a great week of practice and get to work"

If the rumors of Marvin Harrison Jr missing Cotton Bowl turn out to be true, Ohio State will have to turn toward backup WR Carnell Tate. However, they will miss the services of Harrison, who boasts 67 receptions, 1,211 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The football community eagerly awaits confirmation on the news of Marvin Harrison Jr. missing the bowl game against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.

